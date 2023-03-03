First Trust Advisors LP Has $117.57 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.58% of A. O. Smith worth $117,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.