First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 27,322 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Fastenal worth $93,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $53,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.90 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

