First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 357,534 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,646,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $115,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

