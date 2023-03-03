First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Evergy worth $93,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.81 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

