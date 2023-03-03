First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BICK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

