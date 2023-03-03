First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $10.62 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.