First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 30,500 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.65 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.