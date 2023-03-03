First Trust Capital Management L.P. Invests $890,000 in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

