First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITAQ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

