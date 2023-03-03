First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New $289,000 Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NVSA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

