First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Gesher I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,765 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIAC opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Gesher I Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

