First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,509 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 342.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 204,742 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 34.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 407,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

