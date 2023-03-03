First Trust Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,416 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,532,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 854,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

