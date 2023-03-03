First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

