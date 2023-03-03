FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.29

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.29 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107.90 ($1.30). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,203,012 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.80) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £778.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

About FirstGroup

In related news, insider Claire Hawkings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,032.46). 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.