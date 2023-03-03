Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $917,920.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.26. 3,030,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

