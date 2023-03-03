FlatQube Price Hits $2.47 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00011061 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $49,344.18 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.56800418 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,977.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

