FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.23. 113,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 140,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.