Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 10,039 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIS opened at $194.78 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

