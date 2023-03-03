Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

