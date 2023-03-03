Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

FMHI stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

