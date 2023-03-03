Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PZA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.