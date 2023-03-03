Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

