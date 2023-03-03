Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYHG opened at $60.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

