Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 154,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,258,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

