Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,283 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 960,514 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 630,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 619,098 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $43.29 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

