Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,147 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

