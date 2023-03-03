Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
