Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,473,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.