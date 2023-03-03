Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a £102 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £134.15 ($161.87).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £133.30 ($160.85) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a twelve month high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of £23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,672.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of £115.53.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.