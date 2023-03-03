Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

FOCS stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.