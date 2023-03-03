Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Raises Dividend to GBX 132 Per Share

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Stock Performance
Shares of FTSV stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.17 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 30.15 and a quick ratio of 49.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.60. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile
