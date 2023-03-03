Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Raises Dividend to GBX 132 Per Share

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Stock Performance

Shares of FTSV stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.17 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 30.15 and a quick ratio of 49.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.60. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Get Foresight Solar & Technology VCT alerts:

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters, and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar & Technology VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.