Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $67.69

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.69, but opened at $66.25. Fortive shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 565,135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after buying an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.