Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $67.69

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.69, but opened at $66.25. Fortive shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 565,135 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.
Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.
In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after buying an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
