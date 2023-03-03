Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Franchise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. 118,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franchise Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.