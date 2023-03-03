Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Buys 50,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,635.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FSP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 1,152,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 405,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 339,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

