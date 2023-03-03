Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Acquires A$127,199.82 in Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 578,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,199.82 ($85,945.82).
Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 18,514 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,813.64 ($3,252.46).
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 15,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,050.00 ($2,736.49).
- On Monday, December 5th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 65,393 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,375.43 ($12,415.83).
- On Friday, December 2nd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 8,681 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,560.90 ($1,730.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.
