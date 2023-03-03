Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $400,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

