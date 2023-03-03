Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Financial Comparison

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 2.38 -$990,000.00 ($0.43) -18.60 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.84 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Friendly Hills Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inter & Co, Inc..

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Friendly Hills Bancorp and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 89.09%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.95% -4.32% -0.32% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.