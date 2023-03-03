Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 945.46%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 372.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 441.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

