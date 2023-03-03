Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 147,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,406. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 945.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

