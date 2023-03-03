Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 38,080 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

About Green Dot

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.16 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.