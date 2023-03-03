Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $180,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

