Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,066 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Toast worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,261 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,142,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,242,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.25 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.