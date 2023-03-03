Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

