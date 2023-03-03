Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AngioDynamics worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.65 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

