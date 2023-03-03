Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 235,408 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,408 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Integral Ad Science worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

