Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 716 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.