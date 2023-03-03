Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,506,008 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of Lyft worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Lyft by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

