Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $327.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.63. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

