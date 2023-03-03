Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Trupanion worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,907. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

