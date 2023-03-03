FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

FIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 147,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.